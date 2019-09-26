Explosion at intersection caused by gas line in Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A small underground blast blew through an intersection in the Bronx, creating a huge gaping hole in the middle of the street.

A private contractor was pressurizing an abandoned natural gas line with air and nitrogen when the line ruptured, sending debris into the street near East Clarke Place and Watson Avenue in Mount Eden just before 3 p.m.

One person is being treated for minor injuries.

All surrounding buildings have been tested for gas with negative readings. No one has been evacuated.

Officials said residents should expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area.

