Explosion, huge fire at Philadelphia refinery

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities say a huge fire in Southwest Philadelphia that has been burning for hours has been contained to a single refinery.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 3100 Passyunk Avenue.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has narrowed the shelter-in-place request to 26th Street to the west, Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east due to smoke and apparatus in the area.

Nearby residents say there were many explosions.

They were felt in South Jersey and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.



The Platt Bridge was closed so officials could bring in fire equipment. It was reopened just before 6 a.m.

The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound was also closed for a time during the early hours.



No evacuations or injuries have been announced.



A cause is under investigation.
