Explosion, huge fire at Philadelphia refinery

Refinery explosion caught on camera on June 21, 2019.

Southwest Philadelphia refinery fire. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on June 21, 2019.

VIDEO from man on scene. What he saw outside work this morning pic.twitter.com/bZGsr0quWS — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 21, 2019

Philly Fire Dept vehicles and Salvation Army at scene of refinery fire in SW Philly pic.twitter.com/wxg5UJ7gFY — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 21, 2019

VIDEO of the explosion in Southwest Philly pic.twitter.com/qOxi7dCzD4 — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities say a huge fire in Southwest Philadelphia that has been burning for hours has been contained to a single refinery.It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 3100 Passyunk Avenue.The Philadelphia Fire Department has narrowed the shelter-in-place request to 26th Street to the west, Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east due to smoke and apparatus in the area.Nearby residents say there were many explosions.They were felt in South Jersey and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.The Platt Bridge was closed so officials could bring in fire equipment. It was reopened just before 6 a.m.The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound was also closed for a time during the early hours.No evacuations or injuries have been announced.A cause is under investigation.