Explosion rocks commercial building in New Jersey, sparks 4-alarm fire

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive explosion tore through a commercial building in New Jersey Wednesday morning, sparking a four-alarm fire.The blast happened just after 8:30 a.m. at a shoe distributor on Bancker Street in Englewood, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.Nearly 200 firefighters responded and arrived to find heavy flames, according to Englewood Fire Chief Erik Enersen.Traffic in the area was diverted as emergency crews worked on containing the blaze, which took 2 1/2 hours to get under control.Ambulances also raced to the scene and remain on standby, but at this point, there are no reports of any injuries.The building was gutted by the flames, and one of the walls collapsed.Enersen said no one was inside at the time, and the cause and origin of the explosion remain under investigation.It sits very close to a residential complex, and the explosion was powerful enough to rattle buildings in the immediate area.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------