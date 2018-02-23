MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) --Extra security is on hand at a school in New Jersey Friday in response to a threat posted several months ago.
Ramapo Ridge Middle School in Mahwah beefed up security as a precaution after a student threatened to shoot up the school on February 23.
The Mahwah School District said they've had ongoing meetings with the student and his parents.
They say he will not be allowed in school for the rest of the year.
