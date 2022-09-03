Eyewitness News Live: A serial sexual predator has been arrested in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During college football season, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Serial Sex Assault Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with multiple sexual assaults across Manhattan.

Cause of fatal Palisades Parkway crash revealed

Investigators now believe the fatal crash that killed four people on the Palisades Parkway happened after the driver suffered a medical episode.

Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art

Over two dozen artifacts were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and investigators believe they could have been looted from their countries of origin.