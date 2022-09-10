Eyewitness News Live: Everything we know about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Here are some of the stories we are following:

New York City to mark 21 years since 9/11 terror attacks

New York City and the country are marking 21 years since the 9/11 attacks on Sunday. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will host its annual commemoration ceremony to honor the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those killed in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to take place Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey

Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Officials say there was never arsenic in tap water at East Village NYCHA complex

In a stunning reversal, New York City officials now say there never was any arsenic in the tap water at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. In fact, the city says a lab admitted to the mistake.

Police are looking for the person who robbed a 69-year-old man in an elevator in the Bronx on Friday. The suspect had a knife and stole $13 in cash from the man. He looked through the man's belongings and did not steal anything else.