Eyewitness News Live: A decade of rebuilding since Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During college football season, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Superstorm Sandy: 10 Years Later

Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of the lessons learned from Superstorm Sandy after the storm served as a wake-up call, showing us how vulnerable we really are.

At least 146 dead, dozens more injured after crowd surge at Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 146 people were killed and 150 others were injured in a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials said of one of the biggest disasters in South Korea that will likely raise serious questions about public safety standards.

Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection

Former interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg was the victim of a random attack in Chelsea.

Barnegat Lighthouse to shine bright over Jersey Shore again beginning at sunset after renovation

The Barnegat lighthouse along the Jersey shore will shine brightly once again after a months-long renovation project.