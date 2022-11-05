Eyewitness News Live: More than 2 dozen injured in Midtown high-rise fire

38 injured in high-rise fire sparked by lithium-ion battery, FDNYsays

The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery sparked a fire in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise that trapped residents Saturday morning, injuring 38 people, two with life-threatening injuries.

Plane crashes into Long Island cemetery

A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.

2 women wanted in connection with Long Island steakhouse stabbing

Officials say the incident started when a 24-year-old customer got into an argument with an employee at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse on Friday night.

TCS Marathon: less than 24 hours until runners embark on 26.2 miles

In less than 24 hours, runners will be racing through all five NYC boroughs in the TCS Marathon.