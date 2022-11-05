Eyewitness News Live: More than 2 dozen injured in Midtown high-rise fire

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During college football season, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.
Here are some of the stories we are following:
38 injured in high-rise fire sparked by lithium-ion battery, FDNYsays
The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery sparked a fire in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise that trapped residents Saturday morning, injuring 38 people, two with life-threatening injuries.
Plane crashes into Long Island cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
2 women wanted in connection with Long Island steakhouse stabbing
Officials say the incident started when a 24-year-old customer got into an argument with an employee at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse on Friday night.
TCS Marathon: less than 24 hours until runners embark on 26.2 miles
In less than 24 hours, runners will be racing through all five NYC boroughs in the TCS Marathon.