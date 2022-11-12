Eyewitness News Live: 2 aircraft collide mid-air during WWII airshow

  • Watch Now
ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, November 12, 2022 10:34PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During college football season, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

2 aircraft collide mid-air during WWII airshow in Dallas, FAA says

Two planes have collided in a mid-air crash at an airshow in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

Bayonne police captain dies unexpectedly while on duty

The City of Bayonne is mourning the sudden loss of Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz.The longtime veteran of the force died unexpectedly on Friday night while on duty.

Rally held in support of Bronx restaurant that received racist letters

A rally was held Saturday in support of a restaurant in the Bronx that has received racist letters. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the people turning out in support of 'Seafood Kingz.'

