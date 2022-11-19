Eyewitness News Live: 2 aircraft collide mid-air during WWII airshow

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled, NYPD Commissioner says

A potential threat to the New York City Jewish community has been foiled by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Saturday.

Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops Buffalo with 77 inches of snow

Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths.

Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police

Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the 3 victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.

Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources

One person is dead and another is in police custody after a narcotics operation in Manhattan ended in a shootout with law enforcement.