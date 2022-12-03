Eyewitness News Live: More than 100 left homeless after fire tears through Upper Manhattan home

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Netherlands defeats USA 3-1, securing place in World Cup quarterfinals

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in Upper Manhattan apartment fire

Dozens of residents have been forced from their homes after a 5-alarm fire in an Upper Manhattan apartment building early Saturday morning.

NYC to close off parts of 5th Avenue to cars for three Sundays

Heads up for commuters - beginning on Sunday, New York City will close off parts of Fifth Avenue in Midtown to cars. It is the first of three Sundays the city will open up the streets to pedestrians this holiday season.