Eyewitness News Live: Neighbors remember FDNY firefighter

Saturday, December 17, 2022 10:50PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During college football season, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Neighbors remember FDNY firefighter who suffered severe head injury in training exercise

It is the time of year when local firehouses spread joy and Christmas cheer but in Islip this weekend, the fire department and residents are grappling with a void.

Argument between roommates of women's shelter ends in fatal stabbing

A woman was stabbed to death inside a Midtown shelter on Friday night. Officials say the 27-year-old victim and her roommate got into an argument sometime before 10 p.m. in the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter on 45th Street.

Nutley volunteer fire chief arrested after he tried luring child for sexual activity: Police

Officials say 33-year-old Henry Meola arranged to meet someone, who he believed was a minor, for sexual activity in North Bergen.

