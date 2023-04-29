Eyewitness News Live: Rain continues

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, April 29, 2023 9:54PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

AccuWeather Alert: Rain continues

Don't expect the rain to let up any time soon! More downpours are on the way for Sunday.

US launches first evacuation of Americans citizens in Sudan

Hundreds of Americans fleeing two weeks of deadly fighting in Sudan reached the east African nation's port Saturday in the first U.S.-run evacuation, completing a dangerous land journey under escort of armed drones

Harry Belafonte remembered as champion of social justice

Harry Belafonte was a man of many talents - an actor, producer, singer, and EGOT winner. He was an accomplished man who was also known as a champion of social justice.

