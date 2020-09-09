Eyewitness News studio windows smashed: Photos of suspect

Investigators say surveillance photos show the man who threw two rocks through our large street side studio windows on Columbus Avenue and 66th Street.
It happened during Wednesday's noon newscast.
Police responded to the scene and they are currently looking for the suspect who ran away.
We are thankful no one on our team or outside on the street was hurt.
