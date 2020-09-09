Eyewitness News studio windows smashed: Photos of suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted in a scary incident outside our Eyewitness News studio on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Investigators say surveillance photos show the man who threw two rocks through our large street side studio windows on Columbus Avenue and 66th Street.

It happened during Wednesday's noon newscast.

During Wednesday's Eyewitness News noon newscast, a man smashed two of our large, street-side studio windows on 66th Street and Columbus Avenue using large rocks.



Police responded to the scene and they are currently looking for the suspect who ran away.

We are thankful no one on our team or outside on the street was hurt.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that thanks to the compliance by people in New York City, indoor dining will be able to resume at 25% capacity by the end of the month.



