Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Brooklyn Diocese request for temporary restraining order over NY COVID restrictions denied by judge


The Governor's Office Saturday said the Brooklyn Diocese's request for a temporary restraining order over the new NY COVID restrictions was denied by a judge.

Chris Christie released from hospital, says he'll have more to say about COVID-19 treatment



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter his release from the hospital Saturday morning after testing positive for the coronavirus.

ADelta's leftovers to impact NYC, Tri-State Area


Rain from a diminished Delta will reach New York City and the Tri-State area late Sunday into Monday.

New Jersey MVC sees long lines as customers wait overnight at locations across state


Long lines across Motor Vehicle Commission agencies in New Jersey continue since reopening on July 7.

AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild



It will be cloudy on Sunday before Delta's leftovers start to arrive Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

