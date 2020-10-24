Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
Huge turnout as early voting begins in NY
People in New York can head to the polls early for the first time in a presidential election year.
New Jersey reports nearly 2,000 new positive cases in one day
New Jersey is seeing its highest increase in daily COVID-19 cases since May, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.
College student visiting NYC shot, killed in Brooklyn
A young student who was visiting from Indiana was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
AccuWeather: Cooler blend on Sunday
Sunday will be a lot cooler Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
