Society

Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Gov. Cuomo ends quarantine list, switches to testing plan for visitors



Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative.

Officials shut down massive warehouse party in NYC


The New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal bar and party inside a warehouse in Brooklyn.

Stores board up windows ahead of possible election-related demonstrations



Stores in SoHo are boarding up ahead of possible election-related demonstrations.

Vote 2020: New location to ease long lines in NYC


Early voters may get some relief from incredibly long lines today in one New York City neighborhood.

AccuWeather: Chilly for trick-or-treating



Make sure to bundle up if you are going trick-or-treating! Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicweathercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Countdown: Trump, Biden appeal to opposite demographics
NYC businesses board up in preparation for protests on Election Day
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland
COVID Updates: Officials shut down massive warehouse party in NYC
Show More
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71
Police identify pedestrians killed by out-of-control vehicle
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Massive fire destroys automobile repair shop in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News