Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
Joe Biden set to become next U.S. President
After nearly 50 years in public life and three tries for the White House, former Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is the apparent winner of the presidency, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump.
Tri-State Area responds to news that Donald Trump is president-elect
People all over the Tri-State area erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.
What's next for President Donald Trump?
After Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency, President Donald Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.
Vote 2020: New location to ease long lines in NYC
Early voters may get some relief from incredibly long lines today in one New York City neighborhood.
AccuWeather: Unseasonably warm weekend
The entire weekend feels like a return to summer! Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
