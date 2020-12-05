Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
Raging fire in East Village damages historic church; 4 firefighters suffer minor injuries
First responders are still working to put out a massive fire in the East Village Saturday. FDNY officials say the 6-alarm fire began on the first floor of a 5-story vacant building at East Seventh Street in the East Village around 5 a.m.
Cuomo op-ed: Schools offer smart lessons to curb COVID spread
In an op-ed piece by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he argues that low positivity rates in schools show that it's possible to control the spread of COVID.
Woman fatally wounded after shooting in New Jersey; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting in Jersey City that left a woman dead Friday night.
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold
The rest of the weekend will be blustery and cold Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
