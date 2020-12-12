Society

Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

US says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people ages 16 and older, moving the United States one step closer to the vaccination of millions of people.

At least four people injured in shooting in Brooklyn


At least four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Woman charged after crashing into pedestrians during Manhattan protest


The driver who crashed into a group of protesters in Manhattan late Friday afternoon has been charged by police.

AccuWeather: Breezy and mild



Sunday will be breezy and mild Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

