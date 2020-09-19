Society

Eyewitness News Digital 6 p.m. Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Authorities search for young boy who fell in Harlem River



Police said they were called to Randall's Island just after 2:30 p.m. where a child, approximately five years old, was climbing a tree when he fell and landed in the water.

Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources



Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, the official said.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be memorialized with statue in hometown Brooklyn, Cuomo says



New York will construct a statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn, where she was born and grew up, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

WATCH "From Brooklyn to the Bench: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg" - Eyewitness News will honor her local legacy in a special half-hour on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

AccuWeather: Fall preview



Will we see a repeat of Saturday's fall-like weather on Sunday? Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityabc7ny instagramruth bader ginsburgmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Divers searching water after boy fell into Harlem River
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Apparent human remains wrapped in blanket found at construction site
"It was a flying car!" Frightening crash into home caught on video
Watch a Rosh Hashanah Celebration in NYC on abc7NY
Show More
Backyard party turns into deadly shooting in upstate NY
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
Serious injuries from inmate violence up in NYC jails: DOC report
COVID Updates: Disney plans to reopen one of its water parks in 2021
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
More TOP STORIES News