Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Friday:
President has 'mild symptoms' after he and first lady test positive for COVID-19
The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump was suffering "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election.
COVID Updates: Cuomo continues focus on NY hot spots
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that coronavirus hot spots are a significant problem in New York state and have a positivity rate at around 6.4%. Without the clusters, the rest of the state averages a positivity rate of 1.03%.
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent NYC attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. Video shows the moment a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt and a backpack hit the 67-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and knocked him to the ground.
AccuWeather: Fall temperatures hold on through the weekend
A cool air mass is moving over the region this weekend which is expected to bring cool days with lots of sunshine, chilly nights, and just a little bit of moisture. Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
