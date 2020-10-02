Society

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Due to the Major League Baseball playoffs, Eyewitness News First at 4:00 p.m. is preempted. Tune in Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and our CTV app.

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Friday:

President has 'mild symptoms' after he and first lady test positive for COVID-19


The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump was suffering "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election.

COVID Updates: Cuomo continues focus on NY hot spots


Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that coronavirus hot spots are a significant problem in New York state and have a positivity rate at around 6.4%. Without the clusters, the rest of the state averages a positivity rate of 1.03%.

Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side


Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent NYC attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. Video shows the moment a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt and a backpack hit the 67-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and knocked him to the ground.

AccuWeather: Fall temperatures hold on through the weekend


A cool air mass is moving over the region this weekend which is expected to bring cool days with lots of sunshine, chilly nights, and just a little bit of moisture. Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityassaultabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicweatherpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President has 'mild symptoms' after he and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
COVID Updates: Cuomo continues focus on NY hot spots
Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
'Full of fight and energy': Trump held NJ fundraiser hours before COVID diagnosis
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Show More
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus this summer, sources say
Cuomo, Murphy, Christie react to Trump's COVID diagnosis
Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
More TOP STORIES News