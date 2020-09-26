Eyewitness News Digital 6 p.m. Update

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee
President Donald Trump on Saturday is set to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
Staten Island high school to offer virtual instruction due to lack of teachers, principal says
Tottenville High School on Staten Island will begin the year with "virtual instruction," according to a letter sent to parents.
Rochester mayor appoints city's 1st-ever female police chief in fallout over Daniel Prude death
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Saturday that Cynthia Harriet Sullivan has been appointed the new interim chief of police of the city's police department, effective October 14th.
AccuWeather: Will Sunday be the better half of the weekend?
Will Sunday be the better half of the weekend? Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
