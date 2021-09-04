Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Biden to survey storm-ravaged NYC, NJ
President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Jersey and New York to survey the damage left behind by remnants of Ida. After his trip to Louisiana, the President announced on Saturday that he will make his way to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York City on Tuesday, September 7.
Gov. Murphy surveys Ida damage in Piscataway
Governor Phil Murphy made his way through flood-ravaged Birchview Gardens in Piscataway on Saturday, hoping to restore those whose livelihood washed away as remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the region. The death toll in the state now stands at 27
Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments
A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.
NYC's oldest house severely damaged by Ida
The devastating rain and flooding brought by remnants of Ida spared nothing in its path, including an historic house in New York City. The city and state's oldest house, the Wyckoff House Museum in Brooklyn (circa 1650), sustained serious flooding and water-related damage after Ida brought record levels of rain to the Tri-State area during the week.
Several residents, 2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire in NYC
Several residents and two firefighters were injured during a three-alarm fire at a building in Manhattan Saturday. Officials say the fire broke out on the fourth floor of a six-story building on West 120th Street in East Harlem around 9:15 a.m.
AccuWeather: Best bet of the holiday weekend
Saturday will be beautiful with early morning clouds that make way for a mostly sunny afternoon.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube