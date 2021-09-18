Eyewitness News Evening Update

Society

By Eyewitness News
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Authorities search for Brian Laundrie in reserve; Petito still missing


Authorities are scouring a vast nature reserve in Florida Saturday as part of their search for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, after family members say he headed their Tuesday after leaving home with a backpack.

LI community honors those who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan


Community members from across Long Island gathered Saturday in honor and remembrance of all those who have served these last 20 years in the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Student stabbed to death during fight after high school football game


A 16-year-old student was stabbed and killed during a fight following a football game at Arlington High School in LaGrange, New York.

AccuWeather: Sunny and nice


The weekend is looking good with plenty of sunshine and low humidity to start things off on Saturday.

----------
