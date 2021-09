Eyewitness News Evening Update

Authorities search for Brian Laundrie in reserve; Petito still missing

LI community honors those who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan

Student stabbed to death during fight after high school football game

AccuWeather: Sunny and nice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more. Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.Authorities are scouring a vast nature reserve in Florida Saturday as part of their search for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, after family members say he headed their Tuesday after leaving home with a backpack.Community members from across Long Island gathered Saturday in honor and remembrance of all those who have served these last 20 years in the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.A 16-year-old student was stabbed and killed during a fight following a football game at Arlington High School in LaGrange, New York.The weekend is looking good with plenty of sunshine and low humidity to start things off on Saturday.----------