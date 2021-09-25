Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate
A federal appeals court has temporarily delayed New York City from implementing its vaccine requirement for public school employees. The temporary restraining order was granted by a judge on the federal government's Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday night.
Workers throw away boxes of fresh produce
There is outrage and disbelief in the Bronx, where Department of Sanitation workers threw carton after carton of fresh produce into garbage trucks.
As vax deadline looms, Hochul preps for health care staffing shortage
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is prepared to declare a state of emergency if a Monday deadline for New York state health care workers to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine leads to staffing shortages.
Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Funeral services for Gabby Petito will be held Sunday afternoon on Long Island. The service for the 22-year-old Blue Point native will be held at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook.
AccuWeather: A pleasant weekend
Mostly sunny skies will start the weekend off on a beautiful note with pleasant temperatures in the 70s.
