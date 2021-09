Eyewitness News Evening Update

Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate

Workers throw away boxes of fresh produce

As vax deadline looms, Hochul preps for health care staffing shortage

Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released

AccuWeather: A pleasant weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more. Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.A federal appeals court has temporarily delayed New York City from implementing its vaccine requirement for public school employees. The temporary restraining order was granted by a judge on the federal government's Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday night.There is outrage and disbelief in the Bronx, where Department of Sanitation workers threw carton after carton of fresh produce into garbage trucks.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is prepared to declare a state of emergency if a Monday deadline for New York state health care workers to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine leads to staffing shortages. Funeral services for Gabby Petito will be held Sunday afternoon on Long Island. The service for the 22-year-old Blue Point native will be held at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook.Mostly sunny skies will start the weekend off on a beautiful note with pleasant temperatures in the 70s.----------