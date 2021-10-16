Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Dead body found wrapped in comforter in Brooklyn
An investigation is underway after a body was found wrapped in a comforter and placed in a bag in Brooklyn Saturday.
Grub Hub rider stabbed to death in e-bike robbery on Lower East Side
A bike messenger delivering food was brutally stabbed to death and robbed of his e-bike early Saturday in Manhattan.
82-year-old woman attacked, robbed at AMC theater on Upper West Side
An 82-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of her purse by three suspects at an AMC theater on the Upper West Side nearly two weeks ago.
Dad's post suggests Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park
It appears Gabby Petito's ashes were scatted at Grand Teton National Park, according to a social media post by her father.
AccuWeather Alert: Watches issued ahead of strong storm front
Potentially strong storms in the coming hours will bring big changes after a breezy and warm start to Saturday.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube