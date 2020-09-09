Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident

During Wednesday's noon newscast, a man smashed two of our large, street-side studio windows on 66th Street and Columbus Avenue using large rocks.
Police responded to the scene and they are currently looking for the suspect who ran away.
We are thankful no one on our team was hurt.
ALSO READ | New York City to reopen indoor dining by end of month at 25% capacity, Cuomo says
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip