Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6415884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Andrew Cuomo said that thanks to the compliance by people in New York City, indoor dining will be able to resume at 25% capacity by the end of the month.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- We want to share with you a scary and unfortunate case of vandalism at our Eyewitness News studio on the Upper West Side.During Wednesday's noon newscast, a man smashed two of our large, street-side studio windows on 66th Street and Columbus Avenue using large rocks.Police responded to the scene and they are currently looking for the suspect who ran away.We are thankful no one on our team was hurt.----------