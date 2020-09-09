Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- We want to share with you a scary and unfortunate case of vandalism at our Eyewitness News studio on the Upper West Side.

During Wednesday's noon newscast, a man smashed two of our large, street-side studio windows on 66th Street and Columbus Avenue using large rocks.

Police responded to the scene and they are currently looking for the suspect who ran away.

We are thankful no one on our team was hurt.

ALSO READ | New York City to reopen indoor dining by end of month at 25% capacity, Cuomo says
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that thanks to the compliance by people in New York City, indoor dining will be able to resume at 25% capacity by the end of the month.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityeyewitness newsvandalism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA workers help save 70-year-old man from oncoming train
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
NYC to reopen indoor dining by end of month
NY doc charged with abusing patients, including Andrew Yang's wife
Earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey
Trump downplayed COVID-19 risks, according to new Woodward book
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
NYC church parishioners urged to quarantine after monsignor tests positive
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid wildfires
NYC decision to end UWS homeless hotel sparks outrage, relief
School buses ready for NYC students, teachers' classroom concerns remain
More TOP STORIES News