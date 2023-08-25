  • Watch Now
F-18 military jet crashes near San Diego

ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, August 25, 2023 1:41PM
Defense officials confirm that a Marine F/A-18 has crashed near the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California during a training flight.

MIRAMAR, Calif. -- A U.S. defense official confirms a Marine F-A 18 jet has crashed near Interstate 15, close to the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

Officials say the crash happened during a training flight.

78 emergency workers are on scene.

According to officials, the aircraft is not part of their force but was operating from their facility.

It's unclear who was on board the plane, and the extent of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.

