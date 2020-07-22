Man without face mask punches MTA bus driver in face, NYPD says

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a bus driver in Manhattan after the driver refused to let him on the bus because he wasn't wearing a mask.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Madison Avenue and East 29th Street.

The suspect, who is seen on surveillance video, punched the 62-year-old driver in the face and ran away.

The driver is expected to be okay.

Masks are mandatory on MTA buses.

Police are trying to track down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

