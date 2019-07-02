Facebook gives all-clear after sarin scare at mail facility in Menlo Park, Calif.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A suspected hazardous package scare at a Facebook mail processing facility in Menlo Park is over after 14 hours.

Facebook released a statement on Tuesday morning saying test results on a suspicious package came back negative for sarin and other hazardous materials and no one was hurt.

FBI officials were at the scene after a chemical scare forced employees to be evacuated Monday morning.

Officials with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District responded to the Facebook complex on Hamilton Avenue following reports of two employees being possibly exposed to the nerve agent sarin.

During a routine check, one of the company's mail processing machines detected the presence of sarin on a package that had arrived around 11 a.m., although an open-air test later came back negative.

Four buildings were initially evacuated as a precaution, but just one remained closed into the evening hours as crews conducted their investigation.

New pictures from the Menlo Park Fire Department show the overnight work to remove the potentially hazardous package.

No one was hurt in the incident or exposed to hazardous chemicals, authorities say.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sarin is a chemical warfare agent that is clear, colorless, odorless, and tasteless. It can evaporate into the environment, prompting symptoms within seconds.

Exposure to large doses may result in paralysis and respiratory failure.

Sarin was used in two terror attacks in Japan in 1994 and 1995, the latter of which killed 13 people when the gas was released in the Tokyo subway system.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority and we will share additional information when it is available," said Facebook spokesperson Anthony Harrison.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menlo parkevacuationhazmatchemicalsfacebookfirefightersinvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Man sues Hardee's, says he didn't get enough hash rounds
2 people injured in police-involved shooting in Jersey City
Police search for gunman who shot man in Brooklyn park
AccuWeather: Turning hotter, more humid
Show More
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Commuting nightmare: NEC trains resume after fire on work train
NJ town faces backlash for early July 4th celebration
Teen critical, 2nd worker hurt in fall from makeshift scaffold
Groups of girls attack other girls at SI mall, patrols stepped up
More TOP STORIES News