Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reaction during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Facebook rolled out two new emoji reactions on Friday for users so they could show additional support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new emoji on the Facebook app is a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app is a heart with what looks like reverberations around it.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts.



This new reaction will appear when users hold down the 'Like' button underneath the post.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ hospitalizations decline as 205 new deaths reported
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY COVID-19 death toll rises slightly, "terrifyingly high" at 299
Cuomo: Closing, cleaning subways 'monumental undertaking'
First 'social distancing' streets open today in NYC
NJ parks, golf courses reopen under clear skies
Central Park field hospital to stop accepting patients on May 4
Show More
NYPD to enforce social distancing as warmer weather beckons
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
AccuWeather: Beautiful weekend
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News