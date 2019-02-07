Arizona facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth

TERRY TANG
PHOENIX --
A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth announced Thursday that it would shut down operations.

Officials with Hacienda HealthCare said its board of directors determined it's not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix. It serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.

Hacienda officials said they were working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other centers. Its skilled nursing facility will stay open.

"We will continue to work with these agencies in the weeks and months ahead to ensure an appropriate and safe transition moving forward," the provider said in a statement. "The care of our patients remains our top priority and we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition for them and their families."

State regulators, meanwhile, called the decision "disturbing news" and not in the best interest of patients.

"We encourage Hacienda to work with the state to find a path forward," the Arizona Department of Economic Security said in a statement. "State agencies are exhausting all efforts to bring this to a conclusion that is beneficial to the patients, some of whom have been at this facility nearly their entire lives."

The state had ordered Hacienda to hire a third-party management team to oversee daily operations after the revelation that an incapacitated woman who lived at the facility since age 3 gave birth on Dec. 29. But Hacienda and the outside party could not come to a long-term agreement.

Authorities have charged Nathan Sutherland, a former licensed nurse, with sexually assaulting the 29-year-old victim. They determined his DNA matched a sample taken from the newborn boy.

Sutherland, 36, pleaded not guilty earlier this week to sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapenursing homeu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in New Jersey parking lot
NJ driver gets 15 years for killing boy on 1st birthday
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Is your cell phone being used against you?
Show More
Police: Man randomly stabs person at NJ town hall
NYC assistant principal accused of punching student who cut taco line
Jurors hear chilling, grisly confession in Sarah Stern trial
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
Cuomo: Congestion pricing is only way to avoid huge fare hike
More News