New Jersey middle school students dedicate entire week to acts of kindness

In Miss Dianna Maranilli's Stepping Stones class at Memorial Middle School in Fair Lawn, students participated in the Great Kindness Celebration Week from January 25 to 29.
The children took part in activities focused around ways to be kind to others with a highlight on essential workers.
"In a world where you can be anything, be kind," Maranilli said.
Each day the students did something different -- from leaving thank you cards for postal workers and nurses and doctors, to making breakfast for family members.
"The activities that our Stepping Stone students are involved in are very academically engaging and fun filled," MMS Vice Principal Dominick Tarquinio said. "And always recognizing what the rest of our community is doing, we wanted to thank them for their services."
