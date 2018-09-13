GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --A woman said she was attacked by a man who posed as a deliveryman in Manhattan hotel.
Police said the man knocked on the woman's hotel room door on Monday night at the Four Points Sheraton on West 25th Street in Gramercy Park.
When the 27-year-old woman opened the door, he pushed her to the bed and tried to choke her. The suspect fled on West 25th Street toward 7th Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6'5", 225 pounds, with a dark complexion, afro and eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a black-and-blue sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
