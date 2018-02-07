DENTIST

Fake dentists arrested in New Jersey after woman develops oral infection

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more on the fake dentists in Linden, NJ. (Union County Prosecutor's Office)

By Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two men practicing dentistry without a license were arrested and charged Tuesday in Linden, New Jersey, after a woman developed a severe oral infection.

Forty-two-year-old Jorge Renteria-Paz, of Roselle, and 73-year-old Hector Carro, of Linden, were charged with unlawful practice of dentistry, a third-degree crime, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

A woman tipped off the Linden Police Department about the practice last year after she developed a severe oral infection.

The woman said she paid the two suspects nearly $1,000 over the course of several patient visits.

Renteria-Paz and Carro were performing their illegal dentist work out of two residential apartments in Linden.

Search warrants were executed on these locations Tuesday, where authorities found several pieces of dental equipment, a handheld X-ray machine, sterilization equipment and more than $20,000 in cash.

"Those who perform dental or medical work without a license in New Jersey don't just illegally profit from their schemes by exploiting some of our most vulnerable citizens," said acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan. "Too often they also place the health of their client victims in jeopardy with substandard techniques and sterilization methods."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dentistinfectionLindenNew JerseyUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DENTIST
Dentist charged with improper sexual contact with employees
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
This is not your typical visit with the dentist
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
More dentist
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News