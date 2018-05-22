Fake UPS workers sought in Bronx home invasion, robbery

Armed thieves posing as deliverymen stormed a Bronx apartment and attack several people inside.It happened inside an apartment near Marion Avenue and East 201 Street in the Bedford Park section Sunday at 2 p.m.The residents say the two men knocked on the door pretending to be UPS delivery men.Police say a woman answered the door and the men forced their way in holding a knife to her stomach.They then tied her up, along with a second woman and a 64-year-old man before headed to the bedroom of a 27-year-old man.The 27-year-old was stabbed in the thigh and tied him up.Police say the men got away with two chains and $16,000 in cash from the victims room.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------