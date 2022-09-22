It's the first day of fall! When Veterans Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving happen in 2022

Time for a pumpkin spiced latte, fall is here!

Depending on your religious affiliation or background, this can also mean the approach ofRosh Hashanah,Diwali, orAll Saints Day. Also, spooky season approaches for all of the Halloween lovers out there.

Here's everything you need to know about the season change, along with dates to mark on your calendar.

When does fall officially begin?

Astronomical fall began at 9:04 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Northern Hemisphere, according to AccuWeather. This time also marks the beginning of spring the Southern Hemisphere.

What is the autumnal equinox?

"Equinox" derived from the Latin word meaning "equal night," according to AccuWeather.

During an equinox, the Earth is positioned with both its axis and its orbit perpendicular to the sun, allowing the sun's rays to aim directly at our planet's equator. As a result, both day and night are 12 hours long around the globe.

The autumnal, or fall, equinox is the second of two for the year: 2022's vernal, or spring, equinox occurred at 11:33 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 20.

Conversely, solstices mark the most drastic time differences between night and day. In 2022, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, happened at 5:14 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21. The top half of the world will experience the shortest day of 2022 during the winter solstice at 4:48 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Meteorological and astronomical fall: What's the difference?

