Funeral, wake for fallen FDNY firefighter announced

Kemberly Richardson is in Floral Park where thousands are mourning fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson. (fdny michael davidson)

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson, who died in the line of duty this week.

His wake will take place at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, Long Island, on Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Davidson, of Engine 69, is being hailed a hero after he was killed fighting a fire in Harlem on Thursday night.



Davidson became separated while firefighters battled flames in the basement of a building being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis. He was found unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Davidson, of Floral Park on Long Island, is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.

His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and his brother, Eric, is an 11-year veteran of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Saturday that Michael Davidson has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

