5 firefighters injured when fallen power lines spark series of fires in Brooklyn

Kemberly Richardson reports from the scene of fires sparked by power lines in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
At least five firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a series of fires in Brooklyn that broke out due to fallen power lines Monday.

It happened on 57th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park just before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the electrical lines fell on several cars and sparked the fires, which then spread to parts of four buildings.

The impacted buildings are 764 and 775 57th Street, as well as 5618, 5624 and 5628 8th Avenue.

More than 140 firefighters responded to the scene to help stop the fire from spreading throughout the congested area.

"The fire is under control, we have it contained, but now we need to find how big an area we have blocked out, how many people need to be relocated, what is the extent of the blackout and when do we expect to have it restored," FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said.

Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries and another suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries while responding to the fire.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Some residents were also evacuated.

