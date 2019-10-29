Falling debris smashes into windshield of livery cab driver in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A livery cab driver in Queens had some frightening moments Tuesday when her car was struck by falling debris.
The driver was parked under the elevated A subway line at 100th Street and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.
She was waiting to pick up a customer when she said she heard a big boom.
The driver turned around to find her rear windshield smashed by a large piece of debris.
Fortunately she was not hurt.
MTA crew members responded to the scene to investigate the incident.
It is the latest in a number of incidents of debris falling from elevated subway tracks in New York City this year.
