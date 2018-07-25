Large tree falls on pickup truck in Danbury, killing passenger

DANBURY, Connecticut --
A large tree has fallen onto a pickup truck that was moving along a Connecticut roadway, killing a passenger.

Police in Danbury on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday's accident as 45-year-old city resident Walter Cardenas Salinas.

Salinas was a passenger in Edgar Nugra's truck when the tree fell on the truck's cab. The News-Times reports Nugra told police he saw the tree falling but didn't have time to react.

Nugra was conscious and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Salinas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it's unclear if the tree was damaged during recent storms. Officials say a state arborist is inspecting the tree, which appeared to be several feet in diameter.

