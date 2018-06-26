Woah. My worst nightmare. @Delta JFK to LAX right now, honestly thought we were going to die. I AM ALIVE THANK GOSH I MEDITATE U GUYS what is going on 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/6RVxy9HC4t — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) June 27, 2018

A false alarm caused panic on the runway at JFK Airport on Tuesday night.Port Authority police surrounded the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight around 8:00 p.m. when it apparently experienced a radio issue that impacted the crew's ability to communicate.JetBlue confirmed a false alarm was sent to JFK tower during the radio issue which prompted a strong police response."There was a false alarm sent to tower as a result of a radio communications failure. Aircraft was inspected and cleared with no security threat," a Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement.Video from the runway showed dozens of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane.Scared passengers tweeted from inside the aircraft:"While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded in an abundance of caution. The aircraft was cleared and returned to the gate for inspection," a JetBlue official said in a statement.The FAA said it will investigate the incident.----------