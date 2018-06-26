JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --A false alarm caused panic on the runway at JFK Airport on Tuesday night.
Port Authority police surrounded the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight around 8:00 p.m. when it apparently experienced a radio issue that impacted the crew's ability to communicate.
JetBlue confirmed a false alarm was sent to JFK tower during the radio issue which prompted a strong police response.
"There was a false alarm sent to tower as a result of a radio communications failure. Aircraft was inspected and cleared with no security threat," a Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement.
Video from the runway showed dozens of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane.
#BREAKING New video shows cops entering the #Jetblue plane at #JFK. According to its tail number, appears to be flight 1623 to #LAX, departed gate just before 7:30 but never left ground. #B61623 #abc7ny #PAPD #JFK pic.twitter.com/R7w4sf2XYb— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 27, 2018
Scared passengers tweeted from inside the aircraft:
Woah. My worst nightmare. @Delta JFK to LAX right now, honestly thought we were going to die. I AM ALIVE THANK GOSH I MEDITATE U GUYS what is going on 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/6RVxy9HC4t— Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) June 27, 2018
"While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded in an abundance of caution. The aircraft was cleared and returned to the gate for inspection," a JetBlue official said in a statement.
The FAA said it will investigate the incident.
