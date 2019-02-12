Ten years after Continental Flight 3407 crashed onto a house outside Buffalo, its 50 victims are being remembered with services and ceremonies.The flight was heading from Newark to Buffalo when it crashed.On Tuesday night, 100 family members from around the country will gather in remembrance of the victims. They will meet at the Flight 3407 Memorial at the Clarence Library followed by a memorial service.The walk at 9:50 p.m. will mark the time the Buffalo-bound commuter plane, operated by regional carrier Colgan Air, stalled and crashed after the pilots responded incorrectly to a stall warning.Since then, the victims' relatives have made it their mission to improve aviation safety, including pushing Congress to pass new pilot training rules.On Monday, the families laid a wreath at Forest Lawn Cemetery and placed 51 carnations on the crypt in memory of each person killed.Niagara Falls and the Buffalo skyline will be among the landmarks illuminated in red to honor the victims.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------