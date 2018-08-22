WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --A family is desperate for answers as police continue to search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 31-year-old man in New Jersey last week.
Authorities say John Kukuch, Jr., of Woodbridge was walking on Route 1 South when he was struck by a car around 1:30 a.m. last Monday.
The driver fled the scene, leaving Kukuch on the ground just south of the Route 35 exit.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, just a three-minute walk from his front door.
"It's a parent's worst nightmare," the victim's aunt, Cheryl Kukuch said. "And I'm speaking on behalf of my brother, who is too broken to even speak...My nephew was a wonderful, wonderful joy."
The Woodbridge Police Department has launched an investigation to find the driver responsible for Kukuch's death.
Authorities believe that the suspect was driving a small dark-colored SUV.
The car sustained damage to its front-end passenger side.
Kukuch leaves behind an 8-year-old son.
"His son lost his father," Cheryl Kukuch said. "How do we explain all this to him? He's wondering now where he is. He's only 8."
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward as they search for justice.
"Someone's has had to have said something," the victim's cousin, Jai Salvanto, said. "They had to have told a friend or a family member or anyone. And if they heard something, they need to come forward, because our holidays are never going to be the same again. Our family will never be the same again."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-745-8842.
