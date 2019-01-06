WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --A family in Washington Heights desperately wants the city to help in the search for a father last seen more than a month ago.
Lawmakers and neighbors joined the family of Rhony Ramos for a search party Saturday.
The 29-year-old father of two suddenly disappeared on his way to work as a porter on the Lower East Side back in early December.
The NYPD joined in the search but City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said the city isn't doing enough, calling on City Hall to devote more resources to the search.
Doctors diagnosed Rhony with schizophrenia, but family members say he never disappeared like this before.
