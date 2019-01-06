Family desperately trying to find father missing for a month

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is calling for more help in the search for a missing father from Washington Heights.

Eyewitness NEws
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A family in Washington Heights desperately wants the city to help in the search for a father last seen more than a month ago.

Lawmakers and neighbors joined the family of Rhony Ramos for a search party Saturday.

The 29-year-old father of two suddenly disappeared on his way to work as a porter on the Lower East Side back in early December.

The NYPD joined in the search but City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said the city isn't doing enough, calling on City Hall to devote more resources to the search.

Doctors diagnosed Rhony with schizophrenia, but family members say he never disappeared like this before.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing manWashington HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspects in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl fired at wrong vehicle
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run in Newark
Lawyer arrested in connection with 2014-2015 NYC rapes
Meeting to be held over cause of bizarre blue 'electrical arc'
Police ID woman killed when EMT responding to call hits pedestrians
NJ wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks returns to competition
Each side accusing other of giving no ground on government shutdown
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Show More
Queens firehouses close after firefighters come down with skin infection
Cowboys' Allen Hurns sustains severe lower leg injury
FDNY rescues family of five after smoky fire destroys apartment
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Pistol-whipping suspect wanted for gunpoint robberies in Queens
More News