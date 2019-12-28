Family devastated after special bike stolen after one day

PETER COOPER VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An unkind act has left a mom, dad and their six-year-old son missing a very expensive Christmas gift they gave themselves.The bike was special, and it was designed for mom to take her boy anywhere, but their first ride on Friday, not far from their home in Manhattan, their locked bike was stolen."It means a lot to my mom and me because my dad gave it to us with lots of love," said Sebastian Hammonds.Sebastian's mom, Adriana Hammonds says they had been saving and discussing to get the bike."My husband surprised me on Christmas getting it. He actually got a loan to pay for it," Adriana said.The $3,000 bike was tailor-made for mom and son. It was supposed to be how Adriana took Sebastian to school."It was pretty awesome," said Sebastian.Up until now, they had been using a 15-year-old wobbly hand-me-down bike, but six-year-old Sebastian is too big for that one now.So after spending all of Christmas Day and half of the next day assembling their new ride, they took it out for the first time, and it was stolen.Adriana says she rode the bike with her son in tow just a few blocks away to visit a friend. She locked it on 18th Street and Irving Place just a few blocks from Gramercy Park. Two hours later, she came out and the bike was gone."It was surreal actually. At first I thought, maybe I didn't park here? I even thought maybe my husband came over and took the bike, you know like all those things until you actually believe. And then he started crying and I had to hold myself," Adriana said."First I was sad, and then I got pretty mad," Sebastian added.The family is asking anyone who sees the bike out there - online or on the streets to contact police.It is a unique white Radwagon with a mounted caboose and pedal assist.In the meantime, the family will be paying off a loan for a bike they no longer own.----------