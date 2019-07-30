Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Family, friends remember 13-year-old victim Keyla Salazar

GILROY, Calif. -- Thirteen-year-old Keyla Salazar died in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting while helping an elderly person escape.

Friends and family gathered Tuesday in San Jose to honor her.

They describe Keyla as "kind and open-hearted," and say she "treated everyone well."

Alexa Ramirez was a friend of Kayla's. She also says she was "sweet and kind."



According to a statement from her family, Keyla was loved at school by both staff and students. She loved Pokemon Go, and adored her pet Guinea pig and Chihuahua named Lucky.

She had dreams of growing up to be an animation artist.

Keyla's family will hold a a special tribute tonight at Ace Empower Academy, the school from which she just graduated.

Here is the full statement from her family:

"At 6:00 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday July 30th the family of Keyla Salazar, victim of the mass shooting at the Gilroy garlic festival will be giving a personal statement about Kayla Salazar.

Thirteen-year-old Keyla was a recent graduate of Ace Empower school, where she was loved by staff and students alike.

'Keyla was always happy. If we were all having a bad day, as soon as that bell rang she was smiling and raising her hand with the best, most inquisitive questions. She stumped us constantly with her questions. She was kind and open hearted and treated everyone really well.' Edward Sabando, former site coordinator Ace Empower after school program.

She loved playing Mario brothers and Pokemon Go. She had a pet Guinea pig and a Chihuahua named Lucky, whom she adored. Kayla was kind and loving and wanted to grow up to be an animation artist.

Keyla's family wishes to share more about who she was and the joy that she brought to them as well as thank the community for their generosity and support.

There will be a vigil and memorial for Keyla at 7pm at the same location. The community is welcome."



Friends say Keyla's step-father was also shot and remains in the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Keyla's family.



