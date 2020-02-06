Family members ID mother, 2 children found dead inside home in Salem County, N.J.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5906113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four people, including two children, have been found dead in Salem County, New Jersey.

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey -- Four people, including two small children, were found dead Wednesday in Salem County, New Jersey, authorities said.A passerby called 911 Wednesday morning after they saw what appeared to be a body in the woods off Sportsman Road in Carneys Point.Police responded to the scene and found a man who appeared to have died by suicide.Officers checked his address of record and requested a well-being check be done at an address in Penns Grove."We were led here from a fourth body that was recovered in Carneys Point," said Chief Patrick Riley of Penns Grove Police.Penns Grove police responded to the home and found a woman and two small children dead.Family members identify the victims as the man's wife, Ruth Reyes, their 5-year-old daughter Euriany and 2-year-old-son, Eury.Keyla Padilla came to the scene fearing the worst for her friend."I am in shock. I'm scared. I'm very worried," said Padilla.She described Reyes as a good mom and a kind person."She is a great person, she was always there for her kids, always working. If not working, she was in her house. She was very humble and stayed to herself. Very friendly," said Padilla.Family members tell Action News Reyes filed a restraining order against her husband after receiving death threats from him.The deaths are currently under investigation by the Carneys Point Police Department, the Penns Grove Police Department, the Salem County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey State Police.