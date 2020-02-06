Family members ID mother, 2 children found dead inside home in Salem County, N.J.

By
CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey -- Four people, including two small children, were found dead Wednesday in Salem County, New Jersey, authorities said.

A passerby called 911 Wednesday morning after they saw what appeared to be a body in the woods off Sportsman Road in Carneys Point.

EMBED More News Videos

Four people, including two children, have been found dead in Salem County, New Jersey.



Police responded to the scene and found a man who appeared to have died by suicide.

Officers checked his address of record and requested a well-being check be done at an address in Penns Grove.

"We were led here from a fourth body that was recovered in Carneys Point," said Chief Patrick Riley of Penns Grove Police.

Penns Grove police responded to the home and found a woman and two small children dead.

Family members identify the victims as the man's wife, Ruth Reyes, their 5-year-old daughter Euriany and 2-year-old-son, Eury.

Keyla Padilla came to the scene fearing the worst for her friend.

"I am in shock. I'm scared. I'm very worried," said Padilla.

She described Reyes as a good mom and a kind person.

"She is a great person, she was always there for her kids, always working. If not working, she was in her house. She was very humble and stayed to herself. Very friendly," said Padilla.

Family members tell Action News Reyes filed a restraining order against her husband after receiving death threats from him.

The deaths are currently under investigation by the Carneys Point Police Department, the Penns Grove Police Department, the Salem County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey State Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
salem countycrimechild deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn while trying to protect friend
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
8 arrested as New Yorkers protest acquittal of President Trump
Show More
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
Another patients tests negative for coronavirus in NYC
Kids in strollers among 6 hurt when crash sends car onto sidewalk
8 NJ hospitals restricting young visitors amid flu outbreak
More TOP STORIES News