Family killed in suspected murder-suicide in Salem County, N.J.

By
CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey -- Police are investigating a suspected case of murder-suicide after a South Jersey mother and her two young children were found dead inside their home shortly after the father's body was discovered in nearby woods.

A passerby in Carneys Point called 911 Wednesday morning after finding the body of a man who had apparently died by suicide in the woods off Sportsman Road, police said.

Four people, including two children, have been found dead in Salem County, New Jersey.


Authorities responded to the scene and were able to identify the man.

The Carneys Point Police Department checked his address of record. They called for a welfare check at the Penns Grove Gardens apartment complex.

Penns Grove police responded to the apartment and found a woman and two small children dead.

"We were led here from a fourth body that was recovered in Carneys Point," said Chief Patrick Riley of Penns Grove Police.



Family members have identified the victims as the man's wife, Ruth Reyes, their 5-year-old daughter Euriany and 2-year-old-son, Eury.

Reyes' friend Keyla Padilla came to the scene fearing the worst.

"I am in shock. I'm scared. I'm very worried," said Padilla.

She described Reyes as a good mom and a kind person.

"She is a great person, she was always there for her kids, always working. If not working, she was in her house. She was very humble and stayed to herself. Very friendly," said Padilla.

Family members told Action News Reyes filed a restraining order against her husband after receiving death threats from him.

The deaths are currently under investigation by the Carneys Point Police Department, the Penns Grove Police Department, the Salem County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey State Police.
